Gov. Kay Ivey orders 'woke' resource book removed from pre-K instruction, changes leadership

Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered a “woke” book removed from the state’s pre-kindergarten classrooms and made a change in leadership in her administration.
The book is a pre-K educator resource book called the National Association for the Education of Young Children Developmentally Appropriate Practice Book, 4th Edition.
The creator of the text describes it like this: “The fourth edition of this classic, influential text addresses developmentally appropriate practice within the context of the ever-changing and evolving world of early childhood education. With a strong focus on equity and teaching and supporting all children, it underscores the importance of social, cultural, and historical contexts of development.”
In a Friday news release, Ivey’s office said “the book invokes ideas for teachers that there are ‘larger systemic forces that perpetuate systems of White privilege’ or that ‘the United States is built on systemic and structural racism.’
“Also included for 4-year-olds to learn is that ‘LGBTQIA+ need to hear and see messages that promote equality, dignity and worth.’
“The glossary includes equally disturbing concepts that the Ivey Administration and the people of Alabama in no way, shape or form believe should be used to influence school children, let alone 4-year-olds.”
Ivey learned of the book last week and directed Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education Dr. Barbara Cooper to disavow and stop using it.
She also accepted Cooper’s immediate resignation. Dr. Jan Hume has been appointed as interim secretary of the department.
An Amazon.com listing for the book "Developmentally Appropriate Practice in Early Childhood Programs Serving Children from Birth Through Age 8, Fourth Edition (Fully Revised and Updated)" includes a review from Cooper, who once served as deputy superintendent of Huntsville City Schools.
“This work fully supports our practice in the field of early learning and care. Educators of children from birth to age 8 will use this information to learn applicable skills for teaching through developmentally appropriate practices that build brains during the critical first five years of life,” Cooper is quoted as saying of the book in the Amazon.com review.
The release from Ivey’s office on Friday also included praise for some of Cooper’s work in her administration, saying the governor “remains appreciative for her service to the state and passion for early childhood education. In addition to expanding service to the number of 4-year-olds, Dr. Cooper has helped put an increased focus on students in lower-performing areas and has even been a champion for computer science education in the state.”
Ivey also issued the following statement:
“The education of Alabama’s children is my top priority as governor, and there is absolutely no room to distract or take away from this mission. Let me be crystal clear: Woke concepts that have zero to do with a proper education and that are divisive at the core have no place in Alabama classrooms at any age level, let alone with our youngest learners. We want our children to be focused on the fundamentals, such as reading and math.
“Alabama’s First Class Pre-K is the best in the country, and those children are at too critical of a juncture in their educational journeys and development to get it wrong. I remain confident in the wonderful teachers we have in pre-K classrooms around our state and in the necessity of our children receiving a strong start to their educational journeys in our First Class Pre-K program. I thank Dr. Cooper for her service, but I believe it is best we continue this historically strong program on its forward trajectory under new leadership.”