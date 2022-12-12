Gov. Kay Ivey bans TikTok on all state devices

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday announced a ban of the popular app TikTok on all state devices and the state network.
Ivey's office said the action is "to protect the state and Alabamians' sensitive data from Chinese infiltration activities."
"Protecting the state of Alabama and our citizens' right to privacy is a must, and I surely don't take a security threat from China lightly," Ivey said. "... Look, I'm no TikTok user, but the evidence speaks for itself, and I want to make sure I'm doing everything we can as a state to stand against this growing security risk."
Ivey said she came to the "no-brainer decision" after discussing the issue with Alabama's Office of Information Technology secretary.
In a memo to state agency leaders, she explained the computer devices and networks used by Alabama government officials "house significant amounts of Alabamians' sensitive data" and ensure proper functioning of government functions.
She cited warnings from national security officials about potential threats posed by the video-sharing app, which is owned by a Chinese parent company and collects info from users about their device, mobile carrier, personal interests, location and more.
"Use of TikTok involving state IT infrastructure thus creates an unacceptable vulnerability to Chinese infiltration operations," the memo reads.
Ivey said there will be an exception to the ban for law enforcement and "other essential governmental uses of the app."