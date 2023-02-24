Gov. Kay Ivey asks for executions to resume in Alabama

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey say it is time for the state to resume executing death row inmates.
This comes after Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm reported Friday that his department’s review of the state’s execution process is complete. Ivey stopped executions and ordered that review last November after multiple incidents of failure in the process.
In a letter to Ivey, Hamm said the department’s review looked at legal strategy, training, increasing available personnel and buying new equipment. Hamm’s letter does not include many details on the department’s findings. Hamm said department personnel conducted multiple rehearsals of the execution process.
“After discussing the matter with my staff, I am confident that the department is as prepared as possible to resume carrying out executions consistent with the mandates of the Constitution,” Hamm wrote. “This is true in spite of the fact that death row inmates will continue seeking to evade their lawfully imposed death sentences.”
When she called for the moratorium, Ivey asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw the state’s two pending motions to set execution dates in the cases of Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber, the only two death row inmates with such motions currently pending before the Alabama Supreme Court.
Now, Ivey has asked Marshall “to ask the Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant for an eligible death row inmate whenever he deems appropriate.”
