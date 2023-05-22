 Skip to main content
Gov. Kay Ivey appoints new Madison County district judge

Madison County has a new judge.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday she has appointed Huntsville attorney Ronald Wayne Smith as a District Judge of the 23rd Judicial Circuit.

“The responsibility that comes with this appointment is not to be taken lightly. I trust that you will rise to the occasion and set a standard for others to follow,” Ivey said in her appointment letter to Smith.

According to his bio on the Huntsville Bar Association website, Smith’s areas of practice as a lawyer were in constitutional, criminal and family law.

Smith’s appointment to the bench took effect immediately.

