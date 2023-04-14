Gov. Kay Ivey appoints new Jackson County sheriff

A new sheriff is on the job in Jackson County.
Sheriff Rocky Harnen announced Friday that Gov. Kay Ivey called him Thursday to appoint him to the formerly vacant position.
Harnen replaces former Sheriff Chuck Phillips, who decided to retire last month even though he had been re-elected to another four-year term in 2022.
Prior to his promotion, Harnen served as chief deputy.
Here’s Harnen’s full statement:
"Late Thursday afternoon I received a call from Governor Kay Ivey’s Office informing me that I had been appointed as the new Sheriff of Jackson County, replacing the now retired Sheriff Chuck Phillips.
"First, let me take this opportunity to thank Governor Ivey for having the confidence in me to appoint me to this position. I understand how important this new role will be and am truly humbled and excited to step into the position as your Jackson County Sheriff. I can assure the citizens of Jackson County that I will continue to uphold the high standards that this Office requires. Know that I will work tirelessly to protect the citizens of Jackson County and will continue to uphold the Constitution of the State of Alabama and the United States.
"Second, I want to thank Sheriff Phillips for his leadership and guidance over the past 12 years as I have served under him as his Chief Deputy. He has taught me so much about the Sheriff’s Office and I look forward to this new challenge.
"Lastly, but most importantly, I want to thank all of the employees of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the County Jail. Although they are often understaffed and overworked, they continue to diligently and selflessly protect and serve the Citizens of this County. These employees are a vital and integral part of this office and I will ask them for their continued dedication as we move forward."