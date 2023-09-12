Gov. Ivey visits MLK Jr. Elementary School in Huntsville

Gov. Kay Ivey stopped by Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Huntsville Tuesday. She read to third-grade and fourth-grade students and talked about the importance of reading and learning.
MLK Jr. Elementary is on the list of Ivey’s "turnaround schools" in the state of Alabama. These schools receive additional state funding to help boost their low performances.
Ivey told students, “Your teachers are well prepared. Your job is to study hard, work hard and be diligent so you can grow up to be good people for the state of Alabama, because you are our future.”
Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Clarence Sutton was at Tuesday’s event. He says he is encouraged by the progress happening at MLK Jr. Elementary School and that students' test scores are on the rise.
Sutton said, “They had increases in reading and math, they went from a school with a low test score to a C within a two-year span. We expect the same growth for October report cards. It's more than test scores. We are excited about the test scores, but the support they receive from the community, from mental health coordinators, to student support social workers and the quality teachers in the classrooms.”