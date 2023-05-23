Gov. Ivey: Keep ‘pure evil’ child killer Judith Ann Neelley in prison

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey once again is asking that convicted child murderer Judith Ann Neelley be denied parole.
Neelley is set for a parole hearing on Thursday. She was last denied parole five years ago, according to Ivey’s letter to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles. Ivey made the same denial request then.
“Quite simply, Ms. Neelley should not be allowed to set foot outside of an Alabama prison,” Ivey wrote in a new request letter on Tuesday.
Neelley is in prison for the 1982 murder of 13-year-old Lisa Ann Millican in DeKalb County. Former Gov. Fob James commuted Neelley’s sentence, which allows her the possibility of parole. Ivey calls James’ action a mistake the families of her victims must deal with every five years.
“The circumstances surrounding Ms. Neelley's murder of Lisa Ann Millican can only be described as pure evil,” Ivey wrote in Tuesday’s letter.
“It was evil for Neelley and her husband to abduct the 13-year-old Lisa from a shopping mall.
“It was evil for the Neelleys to take her to a motel room and sexually torture her for three days before taking her to Little River Canyon.
“And there at the canyon, it was evil for Ms. Neelley to inject Lisa six times with drain cleaner, to shoot Lisa in the back, and to push Lisa into the canyon to her death.”
Ivey ends her letter asking the parole board to keep that evidence and other issues in mind.
“Do not overlook the continuing threat to public safety Ms. Neelley would pose if she were ever let out of prison,” she wrote.
And do not disregard the overwhelming consensus of our state government that someone convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death should never walk the streets of Alabama again.”
Read the full letter here: