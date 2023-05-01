Gov. Ivey, Cullman leaders celebrate Alabama 157 expansion

A major section of Alabama Highway 157 is now open in Cullman.
To mark the occasion, Gov. Kay Ivey joined members of the city of Cullman in a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The extended four-lane corridor runs from US 278 to Alabama 69 in Cullman, which is a stretch of 60 miles.
Previously the stretch led to a bridge which locals called a bridge to nowhere, because the bridge was built 10 years ago with nowhere to go from it.
Funding for the $14 million project expansion came from state, city and federal funding.
Ivey said the project's completion was a big win for Alabamians.
"It opens up industry and opportunities for more economic development," said Ivey. "Much less makes traffic [and] safety improved."
Woody Jacobs, the mayor of Cullman, said while it's been a wait for the project to get off the ground running and completed, he's thrilled it's now open for drivers.
"This project's been in the works for many, many years," said Jacobs.
"We were fortunate to be able to secure a bill grant for $14 million and we put a million in local funds and that moves you up on the list."