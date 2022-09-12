Gov. Ivey celebrates more manufacturing jobs coming to North Alabama

A multimillion-dollar manufacturing plant in Athens celebrated its grand opening Monday. The new facility, along with the hundreds of jobs it has brought to the area, is all a result of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville.
The joint venture between Toyota Boshoku AKI (TBAKI) and Systems Automotive Interiors Alabama (SAIA) is a $50 million investment in Limestone County. It's also the first announcement of indirect jobs that came to the area as a result of the MTM plant.
The TBAKI and SAIA facility makes seats for the Toyota Corolla Cross and the Mazda CX-50. These two cars are made at the MTM plant.
Gov. Kay Ivey attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. She said the whole goal with bringing Mazda Toyota to North Alabama was to have a ripple effect, bringing more and more facilities to the area after they saw the success of MTM.
"We knew that landing an investment like Mazda Toyota would create a domino effect of new firms looking to find success in Alabama. And TBAKI and SAIA's commitment to Limestone County and the city of Athens is what made that first domino fall," said Ivey.
The plant opened back in 2020, but due to COVID, the official grand opening kept getting delayed.
The facility employs more than 400 people, and they are still looking to hire at least 100 more. You can find a full list of job openings here.
"We're bringing jobs to Alabama, folks. Quality jobs, good-paying jobs. That's what we're working so hard to do," Ivey said. "And when we can be successful like this, it helps everybody. If people want to work, they can work."
Ivey said good-paying, quality jobs could help tackle inflation. While she has tasked people with finding solutions to fight rising inflation, she said offering good-paying jobs like those at TBAKI and SAIA is certainly helping.
"I've tasked (state) finance director Bill Poole to dig deep into what we can do to fight inflation, but one of the things we're doing — that we did today — is bring great firms together like this to provide quality jobs for our people," said Ivey. "So if our people want to work, goodness knows they got the opportunity. They just have to step up and go to work."
Alabama had a 2.6% unemployment rate in July, which is almost a full percentage point under the nationwide average of 3.5%.
Ivey thinks more facilities with more quality jobs will keep coming to North Alabama as industry leaders see the success from Mazda Toyota.
The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant alone has brought roughly 4,000 jobs to the Huntsville area.