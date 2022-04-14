 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Gov. Ivey announces deal to fund 3 major Huntsville road expansion projects

  • Updated
Cars driving highway

Cars driving on the highway.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday announced a deal to fully fund three major Huntsville-area road improvement projects. including the extension of Interstate 565 east over Chapman Mountain and past Shields Road.

The agreement between the state and local government frees up funds to also pay for widening Highway 72 between Providence Boulevard and Wall Triana, and improvements to state Highway 53, adding more lanes from Old Railroad Bed Road to Ardmore.

The approved projects mirror the $250 million Restore Our Roads program that was evenly split between the state and the city of Huntsville. Now nearing completion, that agreement paid for several upgrades to local roadways, including widening of Research Park Boulevard by the Redstone Arsenal main gate entrance.

The critical need for road improvements comes as Madison County adds thousands of new drivers with the growth boom.

But there are four other projects on the top of the wish list for Madison County leaders They are working with the Alabama Department of Transportation to figure out a plan to fund those, too.

That list includes the I-565 interchange at Memorial Parkway, widening I-565 through Madison, making Resolute Way a connector from Madison Boulevard to Redstone Arsenal, and the addition of a Southern Arsenal access road from I-565 running alongside Memorial Parkway.

