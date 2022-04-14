Gov. Ivey announces deal to fund 3 major Huntsville road expansion projects

Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday announced a deal to fully fund three major Huntsville-area road improvement projects. including the extension of Interstate 565 east over Chapman Mountain and past Shields Road.
The agreement between the state and local government frees up funds to also pay for widening Highway 72 between Providence Boulevard and Wall Triana, and improvements to state Highway 53, adding more lanes from Old Railroad Bed Road to Ardmore.
The approved projects mirror the $250 million Restore Our Roads program that was evenly split between the state and the city of Huntsville. Now nearing completion, that agreement paid for several upgrades to local roadways, including widening of Research Park Boulevard by the Redstone Arsenal main gate entrance.
The critical need for road improvements comes as Madison County adds thousands of new drivers with the growth boom.
But there are four other projects on the top of the wish list for Madison County leaders They are working with the Alabama Department of Transportation to figure out a plan to fund those, too.
That list includes the I-565 interchange at Memorial Parkway, widening I-565 through Madison, making Resolute Way a connector from Madison Boulevard to Redstone Arsenal, and the addition of a Southern Arsenal access road from I-565 running alongside Memorial Parkway.