GOP primary candidate Kimberly Butler calls for new runoff election in Alabama House District 2

A Republican candidate for state representative plans to fight for a new runoff election after dozens of voters in Lauderdale County got the wrong ballots.
Kimberly Butler finished third in the May 24 primary overall. The area she hoped to represent, Alabama's District 2, includes voters in Lauderdale and Limestone counties.
She got the most votes in Lauderdale County, while opponent Jason Black got the most in Limestone County and Ben Harrison took second place in both counties for the most votes overall.
Butler said she would have advanced to the primary runoff against Harrison, but more than 65 Lauderdale County voters were given the wrong ballot. Instead, Harrison faced off against Black, ultimately winning the District 2 seat.
"I think we need another runoff with the two legitimate winners," Butler said. "... It's frustrating to have to go through the process again, but I don't see another way to resolve this issue."
Butler cannot contest the election results until the state Republican party certifies the results of the June 21 primary runoff, which is set to take place next week.
She said she's not aware of there ever being a do-over in an Alabama primary runoff election, but she's willing to be part of the first if it means ensuring election integrity.
"People want to know that they've been heard, and we can do that," Butler said. "We can absolutely do that. It's not too late."