‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

FILE - Mira Sorvino, right and father Paul Sorvino attend the premiere of "Reservation Road" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2007. Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83. (AP Photo/Kathleen Voege, File)