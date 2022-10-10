Goldsmith-Schiffman first graders find excitement for the atmosphere with WAAY 31

WAAY 31 took to the community Monday with a very special classroom visit at Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary School.
WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spoke to more than 85 first graders about weather analysis tools such as anemometers and radars. She even taught them about how animals and objects in nature give us special clues to know when a storm is on the way.
Students also learned about weather folklore and what to do during a thunderstorm or tornado to stay safe. With a little help from our good friend The Cat in The Hat, these kiddos left with plenty of weather understanding and an excitement for the atmosphere above their heads!
The eager owls asked insightful questions and didn't leave for home without a visit to see StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet; a backpack full of fun goodies; and, of course, a StormTracker Safety Guide!
Thank you so much for having us, Goldsmith-Schiffman! You were so much fun to spend the afternoon with!