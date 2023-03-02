Goldsmith investigation found no cause for odd smell, reports of sick students, administrators say

UPDATE: A followup message to families and staff at Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary School on Thursday evening said there were "no indications of any gas leaks or other items of concern" found during the investigation into an unusual smell reported earlier in the day.
School administrators said about 10 students and several staff members visited the school's nurse due to feeling unwell, and parents of the 10 students were contacted directly by the nurse.
Administrators plan to disinfect the school over the weekend before students return early next week.
-----
From earlier:
An "unusual smell" in the gym of a Huntsville elementary school led to a brief evacuation and an investigation into the smell's source, school officials said Thursday.
Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary School confirmed the incident in a letter to school families and staff Thursday afternoon. The letter said the gym was evacuated as a precaution after the smell was reported, and that crews were on scene to investigate the situation.
After-school activities were expected to continue as scheduled Thursday.
WAAY 31 has reached out to Huntsville City Schools for additional information.