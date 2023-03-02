Goldsmith investigation found no cause for odd smell, reports of sick students, administrators say

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this evening to late Saturday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 17.0 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 18.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 PM CST Thursday was 18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.4 feet on 03/18/2002.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50
to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The High Wind Warning upgrades the previous
Wind Advisory.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Goldsmith investigation found no cause for odd smell, reports of sick students, administrators say

  • Updated
  • 0
SCHOOLS WEB IMAGE.jpg

UPDATE: A followup message to families and staff at Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary School on Thursday evening said there were "no indications of any gas leaks or other items of concern" found during the investigation into an unusual smell reported earlier in the day.

School administrators said about 10 students and several staff members visited the school's nurse due to feeling unwell, and parents of the 10 students were contacted directly by the nurse. 

Administrators plan to disinfect the school over the weekend before students return early next week.

-----

From earlier: 

An "unusual smell" in the gym of a Huntsville elementary school led to a brief evacuation and an investigation into the smell's source, school officials said Thursday.

Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary School confirmed the incident in a letter to school families and staff Thursday afternoon. The letter said the gym was evacuated as a precaution after the smell was reported, and that crews were on scene to investigate the situation.

After-school activities were expected to continue as scheduled Thursday.

WAAY 31 has reached out to Huntsville City Schools for additional information.

