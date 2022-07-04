GoFundMe created for family of Russellville teen killed in Lawrence County crash

A GoFundMe has been created to raise funds for the family of a Russellville teen who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Lawrence County.
The teen was publicly identified as 17-year-old Wayner Jesus Barrios by family and Russellville City Schools. Barrios graduated from Russellville High in May.
His brother, David Barrios, also a Russellville High grad, was injured in the crash and in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital as of Sunday, family said.
The funds raised will cover funeral costs for Wayner Barrios, according to family. As of noon Tuesday, more than $3,000 had been raised.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the wreck happened about 10:50 p.m. Saturday on Alabama 24 near mile marker 43, about 8 miles west of Moulton.
ALEA said three people were injured in the wreck: David Barrios; 20-year-old Samuel Matias-Francisco, who was driving the vehicle the Barrios brothers were traveling in; and the 18-year-old driver of the other vehicle, who was not identified.
Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.