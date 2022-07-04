 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL,
Colbert, Cullman, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

GoFundMe created for family of Russellville teen killed in Lawrence County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Wayner and David Barrios

Wayner Barrios and David Barrios

A GoFundMe has been created to raise funds for the family of a Russellville teen who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Lawrence County.

The teen was publicly identified as 17-year-old Wayner Jesus Barrios by family and Russellville City Schools. Barrios graduated from Russellville High in May.

His brother, David Barrios, also a Russellville High grad, was injured in the crash and in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital as of Sunday, family said.

The funds raised will cover funeral costs for Wayner Barrios, according to family. As of noon Tuesday, more than $3,000 had been raised.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the wreck happened about 10:50 p.m. Saturday on Alabama 24 near mile marker 43, about 8 miles west of Moulton.

ALEA said three people were injured in the wreck: David Barrios; 20-year-old Samuel Matias-Francisco, who was driving the vehicle the Barrios brothers were traveling in; and the 18-year-old driver of the other vehicle, who was not identified.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you