'God will work it out': Owens Cross Roads family mourning loss of ancestral home to car wreck, fire

An Owens Cross Roads home that has been in the same family for four generations was destroyed Saturday by a fire.
Police told the family that a woman lost control of her car before crashing into the home, catching her car and the home on fire.
Half-brothers Charlie Furlough and Alex Smith lived in the home together, with Smith as the primary resident while Furlough is serving overseas with the U.S. Army. Neither was home when the fire happened.
Their mother, Michelle Self, told WAAY 31 on Monday that the fire left her feeling devastated.
"Four generations of things in that house that have accumulated are now gone," she said.
Self said Furlough inherited the home after his father passed away a few years ago. It was a home her son had known since he was a child. Located in the 600 block of Wilson Mann Road, it had been in the family for nearly a century.
Furlough was the fourth generation to live there, but they didn't think he'd be the last.
Going through the damage caused by the crash and fire has been painful for the family. A family cat, Bo, was killed in the blaze. Other valuable possessions were destroyed.
Not all was lost, though, as Self said they were able to save Furlough's father's U.S. Army blanket and a blanket she gifted his father when she became pregnant with Furlough.
It has been an emotional 48 hours for the family, but Self said the main priorities in her life are still there.
"I can't buy my kid and my future daughter-in-law," she said. "Everything else, God will work it out."
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses related to the fire.
As for the woman who crashed, she was pulled from the wreckage by a bystander and taken to an area hospital with injuries, according Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc.
Webster said the wreck caused her car to catch fire, which eventually led to an explosion due to multiple oxygen tanks in the vehicle.