'God will work it out': Owens Cross Roads family asking for help after house fire

An Owens Cross Roads home that has been in the same family for four generations was destroyed Saturday by a fire.
Police told the family a woman lost control of her car before crashing into the home, which caught her car and the home on fire.
Half-brothers Charlie Furlough and Alex Smith lived in the home together, with Smith only living there at the time being, as Furlough is serving overseas with the U.S. Army.
WAAY 31 News was on the scene Monday when they ran into the mother of the two men, who said the fire has devastated her.
"Four generations of things in that house that have accumulated are now gone, said Michelle Self.
Self said her Furlough had inherited the home from his late father who passed away a few years ago.
Now a home Furlough had known since being a child was gone.
"There is no furniture left," said Self. "There is nothing you can go to Walmart and buy."
A family cat, Bo, was killed and other valuable possessions were destroyed.
Not all was lost in the blaze though, as Self said they were able to find Furlough's father's U.S. Army blanket and a blanket she gifted his father when she became pregnant with Furlough.
It has been an emotional 48 hours for the family, but Self said the main priorities in her life are still there.
"Everything else I can go to Walmart and buy," said Self. "I can't buy my kid and my future daughter-in-law."
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses related to the fire.