‘God will provide’: 3 Ukrainian refugees safe in North Alabama after crossing U.S.-Mexico border

They escaped Ukraine’s border and the war with Russia after hiding in underground bunkers for weeks, but that was just the beginning of their path to safety in America.
For three Ukrainian women, the emotional days-long journey ended Monday when they landed at Huntsville International Airport. The trio will call North Alabama home, for now.
They found safety in the United States after first crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near San Diego, California.
🇺🇦 Welcome to #Huntsville 🇺🇦— Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) April 18, 2022
Three more #Ukraine️ refugees are now safe here in #Alabama after a long journey out of their country fleeing the war, entering the US across the US border w/Mexico.
I’m talking with them for this special #KroschelReports airing later on @WAAYTV pic.twitter.com/pfUWhZEfD1
WAAY 31 cameras were invited to be there as the women embraced their church family at the airport before beginning their new lives here in Alabama.
Making it out of Ukraine was not easy. They ended up in France, then Spain, before making their way to Mexico City and Tijuana before crossing the border at San Diego.
Next, it was a flight to Atlanta, and finally the flight Monday morning to Huntsville, where they were greeted by a large crowd of people who have been praying to help get them out for weeks.
“Our government allows Ukrainians to come through the southern border if they have Ukrainian passports and answer some questions. They can come stay here," said Church of Christ pastor Jeff Abrams. "They are called parolees. It sounds bad, but they are requesting asylum, so they can stay here for at least a year. They can work. They can have a reasonably normal life."
The women will live with church members. They have about a year from today to work and use the refugee-type "parolee" status here in the United States.
"We are from Ukraine, and we had a very difficult but amazing trip and very long trip to get to this country," said Julia Kachuk, one of the women. "This is exciting, and God will provide."