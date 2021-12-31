'God saved us all' Mount Vernon residents react to severe weather, damage reported there

You are the owner of this article.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 700 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 16.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Friday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 16.7 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall to 16.2 feet and begin
rising again early Sunday afternoon. It will rise to 16.7
feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.7 feet on 03/29/1980.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

'God saved us all' Mount Vernon residents react to severe weather, damage reported there

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm damage in Mount Vernon - Dekalb County

Powerful storms swept through Three Oaks Village in Mount Vernon on Friday evening, leaving many people there concerned about the possibility of severe weather over the weekend.

"All of a sudden it just sounded like a freight train came in," resident Nancy Epps said. "That quickly it was over and gone."

Three Oaks Village is on County Road 77 near County Road 83 in Dekalb County.

"My husband tried to get out of the car and the wind was so strong it pushed him into our car and trailer six that was right across from us just flew over my husband's head," Epps said.

The storms left many power lines down and power poles broke.

Some mobile homes were damaged, others were knocked completely off their foundation.

Trees were up-rooted too.

"There was two minor injuries from the mobile home park," Director of Emergency Management for Cherokee County Shawn Rogers said. "Both of those injuries were minor to the extent that they were taken by family members to get evaluated. No one was transported by EMS."

The area isn't safe to be in right now following the storms.

If you can avoid it, Dekalb officials are asking you to do so.

"Yeah we do have a lot of damage out here and it's gonna take some time to rebuild, but thank God, God saved us all," Epps said.

Dekalb County officials say it will be days, possibly weeks before everything will be cleaned up in the area.

