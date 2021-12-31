'God saved us all' Mount Vernon residents react to severe weather, damage reported there

Powerful storms swept through Three Oaks Village in Mount Vernon on Friday evening, leaving many people there concerned about the possibility of severe weather over the weekend.
"All of a sudden it just sounded like a freight train came in," resident Nancy Epps said. "That quickly it was over and gone."
Three Oaks Village is on County Road 77 near County Road 83 in Dekalb County.
"My husband tried to get out of the car and the wind was so strong it pushed him into our car and trailer six that was right across from us just flew over my husband's head," Epps said.
The storms left many power lines down and power poles broke.
Some mobile homes were damaged, others were knocked completely off their foundation.
Trees were up-rooted too.
"There was two minor injuries from the mobile home park," Director of Emergency Management for Cherokee County Shawn Rogers said. "Both of those injuries were minor to the extent that they were taken by family members to get evaluated. No one was transported by EMS."
The area isn't safe to be in right now following the storms.
If you can avoid it, Dekalb officials are asking you to do so.
"Yeah we do have a lot of damage out here and it's gonna take some time to rebuild, but thank God, God saved us all," Epps said.
Dekalb County officials say it will be days, possibly weeks before everything will be cleaned up in the area.