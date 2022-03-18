Goats found to be responsible for Autauga County church break-in

When deputies responded to an alarm call Wednesday at an Autauga County church, they thought it might be for a burglary.
The front door had been damaged, and there was debris and broken glass on both sides of the entrance.
A search of the premises revealed the parties responsible were still on the property, but it turned out the "burglars" weren't human.
Instead, it was two goats, who had managed to make their way through Bethesda Church's front door and into the kitchen. A photo shared to the Autauga County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shows one goat standing atop kitchen appliances, while the other hangs out in the floor with a mess one of them had made.
The sheriff's office said finding goats in a church was a first for the county, and they were able to contact the goats' owner, who got them "wrangled up and taken back home."