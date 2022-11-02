Gloomy morning followed by a sunny Wednesday afternoon

Your Wednesday is starting off cloudy with a small chance for sprinkles through mid-morning. Some areas may also encounter patchy fog, but the fog will not be as widespread as yesterday morning. Skies will begin to clear around midday, setting the stage for a sunny and warm November afternoon. High temperatures are in the mid 70s today with overnight lows near 50. The rest of the workweek looks sunny and warm as well.
An approaching cold front increases rain chances Saturday. The front will stall close by, keeping the chance for spotty showers in the forecast through Monday. The temperature trend over the next 10 days appear to stay well above average with highs remaining in the 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds and sprinkles, followed by afternoon sun. Much warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows near 50. Wind: NE 5 MPH.