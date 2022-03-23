Gloomy and cool Wednesday, drying out for the rest of the week

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following counties, in north central Alabama, Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Lincoln. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 808 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts less than 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Fayetteville, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Priceville, Trinity, Triana, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Alabama A And M University, Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville International Airport, New Market and Tanner. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&