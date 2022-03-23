Gloomy and cool Wednesday, drying out for the rest of the week

The heavy rain has ended but showers continue to linger in northeast Alabama. A cold front will pass through the region later this morning and end most of our rain chances outside of mist and drizzle. The clouds are not going anywhere, keeping temperatures nearly steady in the low to mid 60s. Gusty winds up to 25 MPH will stick around today, but it certainly won't be as windy as what we experienced Tuesday. We will start to see some clearing late this afternoon and overnight. Thursday morning temperatures will be much cooler in the low 40s.
The weather pattern turns unusually quiet for the next five to seven days. An upper level low will meander across the Plains and Great Lakes region this week. Most of the rain associated with this low stays north of us, but we will see more clouds than sun at times through Friday. This cloud cover combined with some cooler air moving in will keep highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Sunshine makes a full comeback this weekend as highs remain in the 60s. Overnight lows stay chilly with lows back in the 30s Sunday morning. Next week starts off quiet and much warmer! We're back in the 70s Monday and make a run for 80 Tuesday. Our next widespread rain chance holds off until the middle of next week.