'Gives you warm willies in the heart!': Christmas Eve celebration returns to Milton Frank Stadium

It was a night filled with holiday cheer for those at Milton Frank Stadium, as the Willowbrook Baptist Church held their annual Christmas Eve celebration for the first time in two years!
Bright fireworks could be seen bursting over the stadium, as hundreds of people packed the stands on Christmas Eve.
"This has been a tradition for me to come out for the past several years and especially with my mom," says one Huntsville resident, Trisha Simpson.
One of the members of the church, Mike Hammond, was passing out hot dogs and pork ribs in the parking lot. "We have all of our friends and family, and their friends and family come out, and you know just do the Merry Christmas," says Hammond.
The spirit of Christmas spread as the whole stadium joined together singing 'Silent Night'.
"I'm almost speechless to see the place fill up with people who come for the right reason," says Mark McClelland, the lead pastor at Willowbrook Baptist Church.
The community celebrated Jesus under the stars, just like they did two thousand years ago.
"If you think about it the very first Christmas happened outdoors! It was in a humble stable, and so it just seems fitting to be out doors, to be able to celebrate once again," says McClelland.
A joyous celebration that left everyone in the best holiday spirit.
"Everybody is so happy and joyful and it just gives you warm willies in the heart!" exclaims Simpson.
The Willowbrook Baptist Church hosted their first Christmas Eve celebration back in 2010, and they were eager to bring back the tradition this year.