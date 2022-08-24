Girls Inc. of Huntsville Announces Serena Williams will speak at Fuel Her Fire Sneaker Gala

Wednesday at the Huntsville Tennis Center, Girls Inc. Huntsville announced that legendary tennis star Serena Williams will be their guest speaker at their Fuel Her Fire Sneaker Gala event October 27th, at the Von Braun Center.
The Fuel Her Fire Campaign celebrates Girls Inc. 50th Anniversary in Huntsville. They hope to reach their campaign's goal of serving an additional 3000 Girls across North Alabama. The Sneaker Gala in October will feature once-in-a-lifetime auction packages, including tickets to the U.S. Open, ESPY Awards and more. Girls Inc. of Huntsville a 501(C)(3) non-profit was founded in December of 1972. Since then, we've offered programming focused on STEM, economic and financial literacy, leadership, and healthy living. 88 percent of Girls Inc. participants live in families earning less than $30,000 a year.