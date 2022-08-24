Girls Inc. of Huntsville announces Serena Williams as guest speaker for Fuel Her Fire Sneaker Gala

Legendary tennis star Serena Williams is often praised for her positive influence on girls around the world.
It's something Girls Inc. of Huntsville also aims to do as a nonprofit aimed at positively affecting thousands of girls through after-school programs and long-lasting mentor relationships.
So it may seem only natural that the two would join forces later this year. Wednesday at the Huntsville Tennis Center, Girls Inc. announced that Williams will be a special guest and speaker at the nonprofit's Fuel Her Fire Sneaker Gala, set for Oct. 27 at the Von Braun Center.
The Fuel Her Fire campaign celebrates Girls Inc.'s 50th anniversary in Huntsville as they work to serve 3,000 more girls across North Alabama. The Sneaker Gala in October will feature once-in-a-lifetime auction packages, including tickets to the U.S. Open, ESPY Awards and more.
Girls Inc. of Huntsville is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in December 1972. Since then, the group has offered programming focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM); economic and financial literacy; leadership; and healthy living. Most participants live in families earning less than $30,000 per year.
Learn more about Girls Inc. of Huntsville, including how to support their mission or attend the Fuel Her Fire Sneaker Gala, by clicking here.