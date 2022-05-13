Giles County murder suspects being held in Limestone County jail on unrelated drug charges

Three people have been named as suspects in the murder of a man found on a roadside in Tennessee.
They're already in jail, too — in Limestone County, on unrelated drug charges.
The Giles County Sheriff's Department said it is grateful to everyone who put in the many long and exhausting hours to identify the suspects. The case began when deputies had responded to the 2600 block of Nancy Green Ridge Road in Prospect, Tennessee, at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday to find a body on the side of the road with a gun and blood in the roadway.
The body was identified as that of 23-year-old David Price Simms. In the days since, investigators worked with law enforcement agencies in Middle Tennessee and North Alabama to identify three suspects: 35-year-old Joseph E. Bowen, 21-year-old Samuel Artraveus Fulton and 24-year-old Zandi Engelbrecht Nivens.
Giles County Sheriff's Department said the three will be extradited back to Giles County, Tennessee, where they will each be charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and aggravated assault resulting in death.
Jail records show the three were booked into the Limestone County Detention Center on Thursday. Bowen and Nivens are each charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Fulton also faces those charges but was additionally charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband (drugs) and second-degree possession of marijuana.