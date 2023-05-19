Giles County man charged with attempted murder for firing a handgun at deputies

A Giles County man is being charged with attempted murder for firing a handgun at deputies on Thursday.
William Jones Robins Jr. is accused of shooting a Giles County deputy in the chest, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The deputy escaped serious injury thanks to his tactical vest.
The incident occurred after deputies responded to a home in the 1600 block of Fairview Road after reports of a suspicious man, said the TBI.
Robins barricaded himself in the house. After refusing to surrender, deputies opened an unlocked back door of the home where Robins began shooting at them. Deputies returned fire, but Robins was not hit.
Robins is charged with four counts of attempted murder.
He's being held without bond at the Maury County jail.