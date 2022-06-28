Ghislaine Maxwell, associate of Jeffrey Epstein, sentenced to 20 years

Ghislaine Maxwell, the associate of Jeffrey Epstein who lured underage girls into the disgraced financier's lurid world, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years following her December conviction on five criminal counts, including sex trafficking.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the sentence holds her accountable "for perpetrating heinous crimes against children."
"This sentence sends a strong message that no one is above the law and it is never too late for justice," Williams said. "We again express our gratitude to Epstein and Maxwell’s victims for their courage in coming forward, in testifying at trial, and in sharing their stories as part of today’s sentencing.”