Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 while pregnant can also protect unborn children

A recent study shows newborn babies whose mothers were vaccinated against Covid-19 while pregnant also received some of that protection.
Health leaders have long been promoting the vaccine for eligible individuals, and they say this report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention further proves the benefits for moms-to-be.
According to the report, a baby is 61% less likely to be hospitalized with the virus if the mom got both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
The coronavirus is a very high-risk illness for both pregnant women and newborns. Dr. Pam Hudson, CEO of Crestwood Medical Center, said getting vaccinated is the best way to keep moms and their babies safe.
“The vaccine is 91% effective at avoiding hospitalizations in pregnant women, so same as everybody else," she said. "Keep in mind, you can’t vaccinate an infant, so the infant gets its immunity from a mom that’s been vaccinated. So, again, best (way) to care for baby is that.”
The study didn't include the effectiveness of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on newborns.