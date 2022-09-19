Getting close to 100 degrees later this week

The final few days of Summer will certainly have a July or August feel across North Alabama. Temperatures reach the low 90s Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase tonight as a weak disturbance slides through the region. A stray shower can't be ruled out early Tuesday morning in our eastern counties, but nearly all of us remain dry.
Very hot weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs reach the mid to upper 90s each afternoon with peak heat index values near 100 degrees. Stay cool and stay hydrated over the next couple days.
Fortunately, this week's heat is short-lived. A mostly dry cold front arriving on Thursday will knock down our temperatures to more seasonable values heading into the weekend. Another cold front brings our best shot for rain in quite some time Sunday.