Get rid of unneeded medications Saturday during Drug Take Back Day in North Alabama

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Madison,
Limestone, eastern Lauderdale, Morgan, Lawrence and western Lincoln
Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 337 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Rogersville to near
Moulton to 7 miles northwest of Moreland. Movement was east at 30
mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle,
Fayetteville, Moulton, Priceville, Trinity and Falkville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for north central
and northwestern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 430 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds around 25 mph with
gusts of 35-40 mph are expected. Both sustained winds and gusts
will be higher in elevated terrain locations.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore, and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Get rid of unneeded medications Saturday during Drug Take Back Day in North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
DEA National Prescription Take Back Day
MGN

Agencies across North Alabama are encouraging residents to properly dispose of unneeded prescription medication Saturday during the 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. 

Residents can help prevent unused or expired medications from falling into the wrong hands or contaminating the environment through improper disposal. Simply bring the medication to one of the following sites:

  • Huntsville Public Safety Complex, 815 Wheeler Ave., Huntsville (9 a.m. until noon)
  • Jackson County Courthouse (South Side Square basement ramp, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.)
  • Lawrence County Sheriff's Office (dropbox on curb, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.)
  • Madison City Hall, 100 Hughes Road, Madison (9 a.m. until noon)
  • Muscle Shoals Police Department (front parking lot, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.)
  • Town Creek City Hall (dropbox in back lot, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.)
  • Participating CVS and Walgreens locations (click here for more information)

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency reports non-medical use of prescription medications ranks second only to marijuana as the most common form of drug abuse in America.

Additionally, improper disposal of old medications can lead to other problems. They may end up retrieved from the trash and abused or illegally sold, or flushed and allowed to contaminate the water supply, according to the DEA.

That's why the agency advises everyone to gather their unused or expired prescription medication and bring it to a collection site. As of April, nearly 16 million pounds of prescription medication have been turned in nationwide at Drug Take Back Day events.

If you can't make it an event this weekend, the DEA advises visiting a year-round collection site. Click here to find one near you. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you