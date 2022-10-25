Get rid of unneeded medications Saturday during Drug Take Back Day in North Alabama

Agencies across North Alabama are encouraging residents to properly dispose of unneeded prescription medication Saturday during the 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Residents can help prevent unused or expired medications from falling into the wrong hands or contaminating the environment through improper disposal. Simply bring the medication to one of the following sites:
- Huntsville Public Safety Complex, 815 Wheeler Ave., Huntsville (9 a.m. until noon)
- Jackson County Courthouse (South Side Square basement ramp, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.)
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office (dropbox on curb, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.)
- Madison City Hall, 100 Hughes Road, Madison (9 a.m. until noon)
- Muscle Shoals Police Department (front parking lot, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.)
- Town Creek City Hall (dropbox in back lot, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.)
- Participating CVS and Walgreens locations (click here for more information)
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency reports non-medical use of prescription medications ranks second only to marijuana as the most common form of drug abuse in America.
Additionally, improper disposal of old medications can lead to other problems. They may end up retrieved from the trash and abused or illegally sold, or flushed and allowed to contaminate the water supply, according to the DEA.
That's why the agency advises everyone to gather their unused or expired prescription medication and bring it to a collection site. As of April, nearly 16 million pounds of prescription medication have been turned in nationwide at Drug Take Back Day events.
If you can't make it an event this weekend, the DEA advises visiting a year-round collection site. Click here to find one near you.