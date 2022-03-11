 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches with locally higher amounts near 5 inches in the higher
elevations of southern middle Tennessee. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Jackson, Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin TN
counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Snow and ice covered roadways will be possible.
Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and gusty
winds may lead to tree and power line damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Issued at 1052 PM CST

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* The onset of accumulating sleet and snow are expected to occur
between 11 PM and 2 AM.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 35-45 expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions of southern
middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Get ready to 'spring forward' as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday

Daylight Saving Time 2022

Another sign of spring and summer is on the way as Daylight Saving Time arrives!

In the early morning hours of Sunday, March 13, many clocks will automatically turn forward by an hour, and they won't "fall back" until Nov. 6. Others, of course, will have to be adjusted manually.

Did you know that not all of the world — or even all of the U.S. — celebrates Daylight Saving Time? Currently, only about 70 countries recognize Daylight Saving, and Hawaii, parts of Arizona and several U.S. territories are among those who don't.

Here are some other facts about the annual time shift:

  • A U.S. Department of Energy study found Daylight Saving Time only reduces annual energy use by about 0.03%, and other studies found it actually increases energy consumption.
  • Before 2007, only portions of Indiana participated in Daylight Saving Time.
  • A 1996 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found the change can raise the risk of car wrecks due to sleep-deprived drivers.
  • In some countries, Daylight Saving Time is called "Summer Time."
  • Farmers have argued against Daylight Saving Time since at least 1919, saying it decreases productivity.
  • The Uniform Time Act of 1966 established uniform Daylight Saving Time throughout the United States from late April until late October. The Energy Act of 2005 extended it to mid-March through early November. 

CNN contributed to this report.

