Get ready to 'spring forward' as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday

Another sign of spring and summer is on the way as Daylight Saving Time arrives!
In the early morning hours of Sunday, March 13, many clocks will automatically turn forward by an hour, and they won't "fall back" until Nov. 6. Others, of course, will have to be adjusted manually.
Did you know that not all of the world — or even all of the U.S. — celebrates Daylight Saving Time? Currently, only about 70 countries recognize Daylight Saving, and Hawaii, parts of Arizona and several U.S. territories are among those who don't.
Here are some other facts about the annual time shift:
- A U.S. Department of Energy study found Daylight Saving Time only reduces annual energy use by about 0.03%, and other studies found it actually increases energy consumption.
- Before 2007, only portions of Indiana participated in Daylight Saving Time.
- A 1996 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found the change can raise the risk of car wrecks due to sleep-deprived drivers.
- In some countries, Daylight Saving Time is called "Summer Time."
- Farmers have argued against Daylight Saving Time since at least 1919, saying it decreases productivity.
- The Uniform Time Act of 1966 established uniform Daylight Saving Time throughout the United States from late April until late October. The Energy Act of 2005 extended it to mid-March through early November.
