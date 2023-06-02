Get ready for a dry and toasty start to the weekend

Isolated showers and storms will stick around North Alabama through the early evening. Skies will clear late tonight as temperatures dip to the mid-60s.
Tomorrow looks like a great day to head to the lake or the pool! Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. After a dry Saturday, scattered showers will return to parts of the Tennessee Valley on Sunday afternoon.
Additional scattered showers and highs in the low 90s are expected Monday and Tuesday. After that, a cold front should knock highs down slightly to the mid-80s by next Wednesday and Thursday.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NE 3-6 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: NE 4-9 MPH.