Geraldine man seeks to withdraw guilty plea for human trafficking conspiracy due to bad legal advice

A Geraldine man who pleaded guilty to a 22-count indictment for conspiracy to commit human trafficking, sodomy and multiple counts of possessing child pornography now wants to withdraw his plea for one of the charges because his attorney gave him “incorrect advice,” records show.
Rex Duard Tidmore, 64, pleaded guilty to 26 charges in total on March 7, the day his trial was due to begin. Three days later, his defense attorney filed a motion to withdraw the plea for one of the charges.
According to the motion, Tidmore’s attorney, Aubrey Neeley, gave Tidmore incorrect advice that the attorney now considers to be “substantially and materially wrong.” Neeley said there wasn’t enough time to review the entire plea and its wording, and he incorrectly told Tidmore that he could appeal all charges even after pleading guilty.
“(Tidmore) should not be made to suffer the consequences of a plea based on incorrect advice,” the motion reads.
However, prosecutors say bad advice isn’t good enough. In a response filed March 11, prosecutors said it’s one thing to reserve additional issues for appeal that weren’t included in the plea agreement, but his victim has a right to trust that because Tidmore pleaded guilty instead of going to trial, that plea can be relied upon “as a final judgment in this case.”
As of Tuesday, Tidmore is set for sentencing April 21, and a hearing on the request to withdraw his plea has not been set.
He remains in the DeKalb County Jail.