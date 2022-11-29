Geospatial Conference & Career Fair in Huntsville Tuesday

National defense leaders will spend the day in Huntsville Tuesday as part of the Geospatial Advantage Conference.
The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Jackson Research Center.
Speakers from Redstone Arsenal, the FBI, NASA and others will be on hand to present the latest in defense technologies; including, artificial intelligence, commercial data and imagery and geospatial technology.
Students from multiple area colleges are also invited to a career fair at the event from 2:40 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
There is no cost for students to attend.
