Georgia Supreme Court dismisses Trump bid to shut down Fulton County probe

(CNN) — The Georgia Supreme Court has dismissed a longshot legal bid from former President Donald Trump to essentially shut down the Fulton County criminal probe into his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.
The court said in a five-page ruling issued Monday that its decision was unanimous.
Trump has other legal challenges related to the criminal investigation that are still pending. Charging decisions are expected soon in the probe, which is led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Willis’ office declined to comment on the state Supreme Court ruling.
CNN has reached out to Trump’s lawyers.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
