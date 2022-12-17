 Skip to main content
Georgia man identified as victim of fatal wreck near Huntsville

Wreck on U.S. 72 East

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a wreck involving two commercial vehicles on U.S. 72 East near Jordan Road in Huntsville, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

 By Xavier Wherry

A Georgia man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Friday afternoon that temporarily blocked U.S. 72 East near Huntsville.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was driving a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer when he struck logs begin carried by a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The crash happened about 1:50 p.m. Friday near Parton Drive, about 4 miles east of Huntsville, according to ALEA.

ALEA said Printup was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

