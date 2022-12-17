Georgia man identified as victim of fatal wreck near Huntsville

A Georgia man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Friday afternoon that temporarily blocked U.S. 72 East near Huntsville.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was driving a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer when he struck logs begin carried by a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
The crash happened about 1:50 p.m. Friday near Parton Drive, about 4 miles east of Huntsville, according to ALEA.
ALEA said Printup was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.