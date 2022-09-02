Georgia man faces multiple charges after trying to get fake prescription filled in Rainsville

A Georgia man was arrested in Rainsville this week after he tried to use a fake prescription at a local pharmacy.
Rainsville Police say 23-year-old Dawson Phillip Brown of Stone Mountain, Georgia, faxed a forged prescription for a controlled substance to Rainsville Drugs.
The pharmacy immediately contacted the police department, where officers devised a plan to have the pharmacy call Brown to say the prescription was ready, then arrest him when he arrived to pick it up.
The plan was a success, police said. Brown was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, passing a forged instrument and attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.
Records show Brown was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Friday and released two hours later on $10,250 bond.