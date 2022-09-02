 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Georgia man faces multiple charges after trying to get fake prescription filled in Rainsville

  • Updated
  • 0
Dawson Phillip Brown

Dawson Phillip Brown

A Georgia man was arrested in Rainsville this week after he tried to use a fake prescription at a local pharmacy.

Rainsville Police say 23-year-old Dawson Phillip Brown of Stone Mountain, Georgia, faxed a forged prescription for a controlled substance to Rainsville Drugs. 

The pharmacy immediately contacted the police department, where officers devised a plan to have the pharmacy call Brown to say the prescription was ready, then arrest him when he arrived to pick it up.

The plan was a success, police said. Brown was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, passing a forged instrument and attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.

Records show Brown was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Friday and released two hours later on $10,250 bond.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you