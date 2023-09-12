George Jones' widow pulls no punches about him in new book out Tuesday

Country music legend George Jones loved North Alabama and was scheduled to play in Huntsville the week after he died in 2013.
"He loved Huntsville because they loved country music. Whenever he played Huntsville, he always thought he was at home," shared George Jones' widow.
His widow, Nancy Jones, has long felt Alabamians got cheated out of that last performance and insisted promoters bring that star-studded George Jones tribute show to Huntsville last April to make up for it.
That's not the only thing she is making right.
Her brand new book, "Playin' Possum: My Memories of George Jones" hit bookstore shelves Tuesday.
In it, she sets the record straight about the man she loved, the music he made, and the demons he battled.
"You read and you see these things where fans think, 'Oh, I know George Jones.' Well, they don't know George Jones," said Nancy Jones.
She recalls how, when she met George, he was deeply addicted to cocaine. They lived in Muscle Shoals when they first married, and she claims, as she tried to help George kick cocaine, the area drug dealers threatened her.
She also pulls no punches about her friendship - and George's contemptuous relationship with fellow country icon - and his ex-wife Tammy Wynette.
She reveals that relationship never healed, not even in the mid-1990s when she convinced them to record one last album together and to tour one last time to promote it.
"She'd say, 'I hate him.' I'd say, 'It's OK 'cause he hates you too, so ya'll just get this show going.' Every single night it was something. It was the biggest drama every single night," said Nancy Jones.
Nancy Jones also set the record straight about George Jones' reputation for not showing up for shows and the accusations some fans lobbed at her.
"Why in the word would they sit and say, 'She married him for his money.' Where was the money? He was a no show," Nancy Jones explained.
By 1999, George had kicked cocaine, and Nancy Jones says many fans were duped into thinking he had also quit drinking - until one March morning when he slammed his SUV into a bridge and died twice on the way to the hospital.
"I knew he was drinking. You can smell vodka," said Nancy Jones.
Nancy Jones says George Jones bounced back from that crash, determined to clean up, and that he lived sober the rest of his life.
While Nancy Jones hopes fans will enjoy learning the truth about the man she loved, she especially hopes this book will steer them toward the one she credits gave her the strength to stay with George Jones and help him turn his life around.
"I want people to know there is a God and there is help out there," said Nancy Jones. "All you've got to do is believe and pray."