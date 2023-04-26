George Jones ‘Still Playin’ Possum’ all-star Huntsville tribute headed to PBS

The 'Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones' all-star concert recorded at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Tuesday will get a national spotlight on PBS.
Organizers announced Wednesday the concert tribute will air in a future episode of “Great Performances” on PBS. An exact date has not been announced.
The concert included Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Wynonna, Travis Tritt, Jelly Roll, Tanya Tucker, Trace Adkins, Sara Evans, Justin Moore, Jamey Johnson, Joe Nichols, Aaron Lewis, Michael Ray, Uncle Kracker, Lorrie Morgan, Tracy Byrd, Tracy Lawrence, The Isaacs, Dillon Carmichael, T. Graham Brown, Gretchen Wilson, Sam Moore, Janie Fricke, Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke and special appearances by Randy Travis.
“Thank you to the fans and artists who traveled from all over to be in Huntsville, Alabama, for this incredible tribute to George,” says Nancy Jones. “Everyone from the producers to the performers created an evening we will never forget and for those who couldn’t be there in person, this is your chance to have your own front-row seat. I hope everyone that attended or gets to see it on television will enjoy it and remember their favorite George song.”
The concert, which pays tribute to the legendary George Jones, will bring many of Jones’ greatest hits to the stage. With their incredible voices and exceptional musicianship, these performers entertained the audiences with their renditions of classic songs such as “The Grand Tour,” “Tennessee Whiskey,” “White Lightning,” “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” and many more! The “Still Playin’ Possum” event was a fitting tribute to the man who was once dubbed the “greatest living country music singer of all time.” George Jones was known for his powerful voice, emotional lyrics, and charismatic performances, and his influence can be heard in the works of so many of today’s biggest country stars. This concert event was a chance to celebrate his legacy and to hear some of the best country music around.
'Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones' was promoted by Mike Smardak of Outback Presents. The television special was produced by Kirt Webster; Luke Pierce and Ben Haley of WORKS Entertainment; Greg Hall of TH Entertainment, and executive produced by Nancy Jones and Kirk West for No Show Productions.
George Jones is regarded among the most important and influential singers in American popular music history. He was the singer of enduring country music hits including “She Thinks I Still Care,” “The Grand Tour,” “Walk Through This World With Me,” “Tender Years” and “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” the latter of which is often at the top of industry lists of the greatest country music singles of all time. Born in Saratoga, Texas, Jones played on the streets of Beaumont for tips as a teenager. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps before returning to Texas and recording for the Starday label in Houston, Texas. In 1955, his “Why Baby Why” became his first Top 10 country single, peaking at number four and beginning a remarkable commercial string: Jones would ultimately record more than 160 charting singles, more than any other artist in any format in the history of popular music. His first number-one hit came in 1959 with “White Lightning,” a Mercury Records single that topped the Billboard country charts for five weeks. He moved on to United Artists and then to Musicor, notching hits including “She Thinks I Still Care,” “The Race Is On,” “A Good Year for the Roses” and “Walk Through This World With Me.”
Jones signed with Epic Records in 1971 and worked with producer Billy Sherrill to craft a sound at once elegant and rooted, scoring with “The Grand Tour,” “Bartenders Blues” and many more. Sherrill also produced duets between Jones and his then-wife Tammy Wynette, and in the 1970s they scored top-charting hits including “We’re Gonna Hold On,” “Golden Ring” and “Near You.” By the time “Golden Ring” and “Near You” hit in 1976, Jones and Wynette were divorced, and Jones was battling personal demons. His solo career cooled until 1980 when he recorded “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” a ballad penned by Curly Putman and Bobby Braddock that helped Jones win Country Music Association prizes for best male vocal and top single. “He Stopped Loving Her Today” revived a flagging career, and Jones won the CMA’s top male vocalist award in 1980 and 1981. He also earned a Grammy for best male country vocal performance. He signed with MCA Records in 1990 and began a successful run, and he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1992. His guest vocal on Patty Loveless’ “You Don’t Seem To Miss Me” won a CMA award for top vocal event in 1998, and it became his final Top 20 country hit.
About Great Performances:
Throughout its 50-year history on PBS, Great Performances has provided an unparalleled showcase of the best in all genres of the performing arts, serving as America’s most prestigious and enduring broadcaster of cultural programming. Showcasing a diverse range of artists from around the world, the series has earned 67 Emmy Awards and six Peabody Awards. The Great Performances website hosts exclusive videos, interviews, photos, full episodes, and more. The series is produced by The WNET Group. Great Performances is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and VIZIO.