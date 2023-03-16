Gen. Charles R. Hamilton assumes role of Commanding General of the AMC

In a heavily attended ceremony on Thursday at Redstone Arsenal, Gen. Charles R. Hamilton became the new Commanding General of the Army Materiel Command.
Gen. Hamilton is replacing his predecessor, Gen. Edward M. Daly, who is retiring from the post after serving in the position since July 2 2020.
In an event attended by the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, Gen. James C. McConville and other military members, Hamilton said he was thrilled to be returning to the Tennessee Valley.
"Team Hamilton is glad to be back here at Redstone," said Hamilton. "We're excited and probably more important, we're humbled and grateful for this opportunity to serve again in Army Materiel Command."
In Hamilton's illustrious career, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4 of the U.S. Army, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3 of the Army Materiel Command and served in three separate occasions in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, among other positions.
Taking over from Daly, who Hamilton said he served with in Afghanistan, added some extra pressure for him to succeed.
"General Daly is a great friend of mine, a great leader and a great warfighter," said Hamilton. "I'm following in some pretty big footsteps but I'm up to the challenge and I'm looking forward to it."
According to the U.S. Army, the AMC delivers materials and logistics to all of America's armed forces as well as to allies such as Ukraine.
The AMC consists of 165,000 employees across all 50 states.