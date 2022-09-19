GasBuddy: Prices fall to about $2.89 per gallon in Huntsville area, but average remains above $3

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell another 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.23 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
Nationally, the average gas price has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon to $3.64 per gallon.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 24.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 40.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. GasBuddy said the lowest price in the Huntsville area was reported as $2.89 on Sunday, while the highest was $3.69.
Statewide, the lowest was reported as $2.88 on Sunday, with $4.35 as the highest.
For 14 consecutive weeks, the national average price has fallen, making it the longest downward streak since 2015, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline," he said.
However, it may not last much longer.
"With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped," De Haan said. "West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move.”
De Haan said the issue could affect gasoline prices, but diesel prices should continue to fall thanks to a jump in inventory over the last week.
