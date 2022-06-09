GasBuddy: National average gas price hits $5, a record high for U.S.

For the first time ever, the national average price of gas in the U.S. is more than $5 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
AAA on Thursday said the national average price of gas is $4.97, according to its data.
Gas prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. gasoline inventories have fallen more than 1 billion gallons since the start of March due to global decline in refining capacity caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and accelerated demand going into the summer, GasBuddy said.
The price of oil has also jumped due to escalations stemming from the Russian war on Ukraine, as countries choke off Russian oil supply via sanctions, pushing supply down at a time of rising demand. In addition, U.S. refining capacity has fallen by some 1 million barrels per day over the last three years., according to GasBuddy’s news release.
“It’s been one kink after another this year, and worst of all, demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“It’s a perfect storm of factors all aligning to create a rare environment of rapid price hikes. The situation could become even worse should there be any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer.”