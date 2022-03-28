GasBuddy: Huntsville gas prices take another dip

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 4 cents in the last week, averaging $3.97 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 65.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.36 per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $3.79 per gallon, with the most expensive at $4.29 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $3.68 on Sunday, with $4.65 as the highest.
“The decline we've seen in average gas prices has been slowing down, as oil prices have held above $100 after declining under that level as recently as a few weeks ago. For the near future, we’ll see a mix of slight decreases and some potential increases mixed in. California markets should finally cool off and areas could even move lower in Southern California, while the Great Lakes could see gas prices jump up after having fallen for the last week or so," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there's no telling what's around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists."
