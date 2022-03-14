GasBuddy: Huntsville gas prices steady, decline could be coming

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville are unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.11 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 90.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.51 per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $3.89 per gallon, with the most expensive at $4.49 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $3.39 on Sunday, with $5.29 as the highest.
“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy.
“While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we've experienced over the last few weeks. The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely.
"For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”
See more from GasBuddy HERE.