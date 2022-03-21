GasBuddy: Huntsville gas prices start to fall

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 9.4 cents in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 75.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.38 per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $3.85 per gallon, with the most expensive at $4.33 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $3.72 on Sunday, with $4.99 as the highest.
“While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, Covid and Russia's war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway.
"If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it's not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline."
