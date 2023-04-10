GasBuddy: Huntsville gas prices increasing

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville rose 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.24 on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 13.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 62.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $2.95 per gallon, with the most expensive at $3.49 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $2.89 on Sunday, with $3.79 as the highest.
"The national average price of gasoline has continued its relatively slow climb, with 44 states seeing average gasoline prices climb over the last week. Prices are being pulled up not only due to continued increases in demand as temperatures warm, but also pressure from oil prices, which have risen over 20% in the last month, primarily driven by OPEC's surprise decision a week ago to cut oil production," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps.
"However, for diesel, the news continues to be good, with the national average price of diesel continuing to drop, now at its narrowest difference to gasoline in over 13 months."
