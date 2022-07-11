GasBuddy: Huntsville gas prices fell 11 cents over the last week, almost as much as national average

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 11 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
Nationally, the average gas price has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon to $4.66 per gallon.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 32.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.49 per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $3.91 per gallon, with the most expensive at $4.79 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $3.74 on Sunday, with $4.99 as the highest.
“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago."
"We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don't surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong," De Haan added. "But we're not completely out of the woods yet — we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue."
