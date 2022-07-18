GasBuddy: Huntsville gas prices continue to fall; average nears less than $4

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 17.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.09 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
Nationally, the average gas price has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon to $4.51 per gallon.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 44.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.28 per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $3.77 per gallon, with the most expensive at $4.59 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $3.43 on Sunday, with $4.89 as the highest.
“We've seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we've seen in years," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August.
"So far, we've seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”
