 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Monday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to crest around midday and
fall below flood stage late this afternoon. It will continue
to fall to 5.5 feet Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 01/07/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

GasBuddy: Huntsville gas price spike continues; 'little to no relief anytime soon'

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas tank

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville have risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.

The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 29.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 87.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Monday was $3.16 per gallon, with the most expensive at $3.69 per gallon.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world's second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows. That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we're also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It's simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon."

See more from GasBuddy HERE.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you