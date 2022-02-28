GasBuddy: Huntsville gas price spike continues; 'little to no relief anytime soon'

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville have risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 29.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 87.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Monday was $3.16 per gallon, with the most expensive at $3.69 per gallon.
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world's second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows. That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we're also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It's simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon."
See more from GasBuddy HERE.